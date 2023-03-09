Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

EA opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

