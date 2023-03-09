Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

