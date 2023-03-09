Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 158,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Earnings History for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

