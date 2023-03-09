Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Embraer Stock Performance
NYSE ERJ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 158,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
