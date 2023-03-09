Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for approximately 1.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 164,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

