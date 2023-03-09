Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.53. The company had a trading volume of 305,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

