Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 49,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 454,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Enfusion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enfusion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

