EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.