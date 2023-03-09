Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 139,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 209,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enservco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Enservco Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
