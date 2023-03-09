Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $86,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

