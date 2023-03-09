Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 7,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

