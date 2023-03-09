Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Shares Up 6.6%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 8,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $625,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

