Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Shares Up 8.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 20,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 12,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.