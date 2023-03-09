Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of VRNA opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

