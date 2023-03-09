Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 2387204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

