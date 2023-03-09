Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Sells $30,775.35 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $30,775.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 81,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,983. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $445.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.