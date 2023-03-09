Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

