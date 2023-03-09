Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.
Udemy Price Performance
Udemy stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Analyst Ratings Changes
UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
