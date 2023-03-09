Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.40.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

ERO stock traded down C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$23.80. 1,033,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,629. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.64.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

