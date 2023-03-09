Ethereum Market Cap Hits $184.49 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion and approximately $7.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,507.58 or 0.07159376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

