Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 52,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 61,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 126,801 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

