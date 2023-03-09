EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80. 10,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

EVE Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

