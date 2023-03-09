Evercore ISI Boosts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $18.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

COCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

