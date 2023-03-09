Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Everi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Everi by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 367,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.39. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also

