Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,584. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.