Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 2.5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 6,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

