Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 640,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,576. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

