Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.0 %
Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 640,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,576. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50.
Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage
In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
