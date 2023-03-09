Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,140. The company has a market cap of $452.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

