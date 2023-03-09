Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) shares fell 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 780,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average session volume of 66,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

