Family Firm Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 396,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,864. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

