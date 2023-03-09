Family Firm Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

IFGL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

