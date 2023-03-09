Family Firm Inc. Buys 7,161 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 339,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

