Family Firm Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.22. 482,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

