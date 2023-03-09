Family Firm Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 150,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,554. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.