Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 26,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,904. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

