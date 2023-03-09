Family Firm Inc. Sells 3,421 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,880. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

