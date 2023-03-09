Family Firm Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 53,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.