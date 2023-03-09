Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Farmers Edge Trading Down 15.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

