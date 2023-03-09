Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Critical Review

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and Fc Global Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 1.84 $66.38 million $1.98 38.45 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

Integer beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

