F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 956.74 ($11.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 947.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 915.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,146.67 and a beta of 0.67. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 769 ($9.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 992 ($11.93).

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 921 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £994.68 ($1,196.10). Insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $208,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

