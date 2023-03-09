Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van Sells 434 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $17,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

