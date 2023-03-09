Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $264.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $264.69 million and $93.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

