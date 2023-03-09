Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.29 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 260.93 ($3.14). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.15), with a volume of 965,806 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Situations Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.09.

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

