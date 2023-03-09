Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

