Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Inderjit Singh Buys 5,000 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Inderjit Singh bought 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Fiducian Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

