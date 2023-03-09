FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Acquires $4,740,000.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $995.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.