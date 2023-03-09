Financial Comparison: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% TaskUs 4.21% 10.27% 5.15%

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVmo and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 1 2 4 0 2.43

TaskUs has a consensus target price of $23.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than EVmo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and TaskUs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 0.82 -$14.98 million N/A N/A TaskUs $960.49 million 1.81 $40.42 million $0.39 45.67

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

TaskUs beats EVmo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

