Financial Contrast: Gentera (CMPRF) and Its Competitors

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gentera to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 983.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.08 billion $74.54 million 957.68

This table compares Gentera and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gentera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 742 3864 5983 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Gentera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -2.64% -20.08% -0.05%

Summary

Gentera beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

