Financial Review: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) vs. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1.27% 4.87% 0.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.12 $17.39 million $0.36 0.39 Greenhill & Co., Inc. $258.45 million 0.77 $3.27 million ($0.07) -155.71

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wetouch Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.