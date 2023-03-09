First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Buys $152,750.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $679.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $766.61 and its 200 day moving average is $795.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

