First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Buys $152,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $679.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $766.61 and its 200 day moving average is $795.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.