First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.