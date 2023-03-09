First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.05

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 177756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

